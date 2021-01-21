Watch: Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force Thursday update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force will be providing another update on the pandemic and their response.

Health Directive 17

The Shelby County Health Department’s Health Directive 17 will go into effect Saturday, Jan. 23.

Everyone is encouraged to take following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask

Stay home when sick

Limit close contact with those not in your household

Keep six feet away from others

Avoid enclosed spaces that don’t have ventilation

Wash your hands often

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects

Get tested for COVID-19

Get vaccinated when available

Stay at home when possible

Groups of more than 10 are discouraged

Restaurant capacity will increase to 50 percent, from the current 25 percent. They will still not be allowed to seat more than six people, dancing indoors is not allowed along with smoking, and customers are still required to wear a mask when not eating.

Restaurants will also still have to close by 10 p.m.

Live entertainment is permitted, but performers will have to be socially distanced.

Vaccination efforts

The Shelby County Health Department reported 33,687 people have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of January 20. Roughly 7,000 of those have received the second dose.

The health department is currenlty working to vaccinate those in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups, along with those 75 years of age or older at the Pipkin Building. Vaccinations are given by appointment only and there are no more appointments available for January.

The Shelby County Health Department said they will announce when more slots become available.

The following individuals are now eligible to receive the vaccine:

First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire

fighters

Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the aged, and staff

and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or

contact with potentially infectious materials

developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services

residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct

patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials Home health care staff with direct patient contact

medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability

or contact with potentially infectious materials

Health care workers, including: Primary care providers and staff Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients Pharmacists and staff Patient transport Outpatient therapists Urgent visit center providers and staff Environmental services Oral health providers Behavioral health providers Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

• Individuals age 75 and over

Latest COVID-19 data

The Shelby County Health Department reported 79,051 total cases and 432 new cases Thursday morning.





There have been 1,154 deaths. The health department says 14 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The deaths account for 1.5% of all cases in Shelby County.

While the elderly are most likely to die, health officials say people between 20 and 50 years of age are most likely to get the virus and spread it.

The number of cases considered recovered is 72,326, or 91%. There are 5,571 known active cases, which accounts for 7%.

Shelby County currently has a positivity rate of 14.1%

Usage of local Acute Care and ICU beds was 88% and 94% respectively as of January 20. There are 514 COVID patients in the hospital.

The Shelby County Health Department said the following long-term care facilities have clusters:

They are also tracking cases in the jail system.





Where to get tested

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, it is important that you get tested as soon as possible. For a testing site near you, call (833) 556-2476 or (877) 857-2945.

There are two drive-thru testing locations – 2355 Appling City Cove and 1720 RKS Commercial Cove – and residents do not need an appointment to get tested. The sites are during open during the week from 8:30 to 5 p.m.

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay isolated until you have your test results back.

Have questions? Call the Shelby County Healt Department’s hotline at (901) 222-MASK.