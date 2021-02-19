Shelby County Health Department orders restaurants to close due to water issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Resturants and food establishments who get their water from Memphis Light, Gas and Water have been ordered by the Shelby County Health Department to close.

On Friday, Dr. Bruce Randolph said these establishments will be closed until MLGW’s Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. It’s unclear at this point when this will be.

Water issues have plagued Memphis for the past week with the company issuing a Boil Water Notice for some 257,000 customers on Thursday. The notice was issued due to recent water main breaks and freezing temperatures, which caused low water pressure in MLGW’s water system, the utility said.

The problems have also forced passenger flights to be canceled at the Memphis airport and FedEx to make adjustments at the Hub.

On Friday, the health officials confirmed that they had to quickly give out some 2,000 Covid-19 doses that were set to expire this week. Those doses were originally going to be used by those who had scheduled appointments, but all Covid vaccination sites were closed due to the weather. Not wanting to waste the doses, the health department set it up for teachers and some inmates to get those shots instead.

They were unable to use 1,300 doses and were forced to through them out.

Starting next week, the Shelby County Health Department will begin vaccinating teachers and individuals over the age of 65.