Haushalter: Hundreds of first responders vaccinated as of Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said hundreds of first responders and other priority groups have been vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as of Tuesday.

According to Dr. Alisa Haushalter, 800 people were vaccinated on Monday and 700 were scheduled to be vaccinated on Tuesday.

The following groups will be allowed to get a vaccine starting Monday:

First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters

Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites

Home health care staff with direct patient contact

Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the aged and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials

Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

Those ages 65 years of age or older, and those with comorbidities that put them at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19 will be given priority.

To read Shelby County’s vaccination plan, click here.

While speaking on the issue, Haushalter wanted to address frequently asked questions she has received about the vaccine.

She wanted to reiterate that the state of Tennessee is not mandating the vaccine and to her knowledge, no employers in the metro area has done so either.

Though the vaccines came to market rather quickly, Haushalter stood by their safety, saying they had gone through trials and the FDA review. Side effects are not unheard of with vaccines and usually can be managed with over the counter medications.

She also pointed out that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which do not contain a live virus.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 66,084 cases Tuesday morning. The health department reported 371 new cases for Tuesday.

There have been 861 deaths, an increase of 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. The deaths account for 1.3% of all cases in Shelby County. The average age of all those who have died in Shelby County is 74.

While the elderly are most likely to die, health officials say people between 20 and 50 are most likely to get the virus and spread it.

The number of cases considered recovered is 58,445, or 88.4% There are 6,778 active cases, which accounts for 10.3%.

According to Dr. Haushalter, 23% of those with COVID work in the manufacturing and warehouse industry. Another 21% work in health care and 11% work in education.

Usage of local Acute Care and ICU beds was 89% and 93% respectively as of Monday. There are 580 COVID patients in the hospital. At this rate hospitals could be caring for 700 patients by the second week of January.

There is also concern regarding hospital staffing especially with hospitals having medical staff in isolation and quarantine. Dr. Haushalter said while the system is strained, it is able to care for our community and encouraged anyone who needs care to seek it.

Health experts say the COVID vacine won’t be available to everyone until March or April, meaning it could be months before enough people are vaccinated to bring the pandemic under control.