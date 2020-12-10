WATCH: Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force gives update

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department reported 53,058 cases Thursday, an increase of 695 cases.

There have been 722 deaths, an increase of six deaths in the last 24 hours. The deaths account for 1.4 percent of all cases in Shelby County.

There are 48,741 inactive/recovered cases and 3,595 active cases (6.8 percent of all cases) in the county.

As of Dec. 9, there are 463 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Shelby County hospitals. Combined with the non-COVID patients, hospitals are currently operating at 92 percent utilization when it comes to acute care. In the ICU departments, it’s 92 percent.

The latest models suggest more than 600 patients will be in the hospital on Christmas Day. There is a 50 percent chance of the range being 500-725 on Christmas Day. The ICU projection sits at 157 for Christmas.

The model goes on to esimate 649 in the hospital on January 15.

There is also concern regarding hospital staffing especially with hospitals having medical staff in isolation and quarantine.

The weekly test positivity rate has increased to 12.9 percent. Last week, it was 10.4 percent.