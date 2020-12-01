Health experts: Up to 80% of COVID positive patients went back to work while sick in November

The Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force released new data Tuesday suggesting a good number of those individuals who became infected with the virus continued to participate in daily living activities instead of going into quarantine.

Of those surveyed, 75 to 80 precent went back to work and 45 percent still engaged in social events and gatherings while sick, putting others at risk of getting the virus.

Three percent participated in school-related activities.

Of those surveyed, four out of five said they had symptoms.

The group with the highest number of cases continues to be those 25 to 35 years of age. Those 35 to 45 years of age are second.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 48,714 cases Tuesday, an increase of 609 cases.

There have been 672 deaths, which accounts for 1.4 percent of all cases in Shelby County. There were 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 44,312 inactive/recovered cases and 3,730 active cases in the county.

As of Nov. 30, there are 501 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Shelby County hospitals. Combined with the non-COVID patients, hospitals are currently operating at 87 percent utilization when it comes to acute care. In the ICU departments, it’s 93 percent.

There is also concern regarding hospital staffing especially with hospitals having medical staff in isolation and quarantine.

The projection for the hospital census is around 501 for Christmas day.

The weekly test positivity rate has increased to 10.3 percent. The health department said ideally that number should be under five percent.