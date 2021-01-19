Shelby County Health Department to issue new health directive Wednesday

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department will be releasing a new health directive on Wednesday, days before the current one is set to expire on January 22.

According to Dr. Bruce Randolph with the department, Health Directive 17 will take effect on Saturday, Januar 23, and places a lot of emphasis on personal responsibility. Randolph highlighted some of the major differences coming, including a capacity increase at restaurants to 50 percent. They will still not be allowed to seat more than six people, dancing indoors is not allowed along with smoking, and customers are still required to wear a mask when not eating.

Restaurants will also still have to close by 10 p.m.

Live entertainment is permitted, but performers will have to be socially distanced.

Despite restrictions still being in place, Randolph said the county is seeing progress as numbers continue to stabilize and in some cases fall. He urged everyone, even those who have received the vaccine, to stay the course.

COVID Treatment

Dr. Alisa Haushalter wanted to reminded everyone that both Baptist and Methodist offer what is called Monoclonal Antibody Treatment. This is especially important for anyone over the age of 65 and anyone over the age of 50 with health conditions who have tested positive for COVID-19.

If treated early enough, it can reduce risk of hospitalization. Talk with your healthcare provider for more information.

Vaccines

Shelby County remains in the first stages of its vaccination plan, currently providing innoculations to those in the 1a1 group. This includes health care workers and anyone over the age of 75.

To date, the Shelby County Health Department has distributed more than 13,000 doses.

All appointments for January have been filled.

On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department reported 78,382 total cases and 362 new cases Tuesday morning. There have been 1,140 deaths, with no new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The deaths account for 1.5% of all cases in Shelby County.

The number of cases considered recovered is 70,601, or 90%. There are 6,641 known active cases, which accounts for 8.5%.

Usage of local Acute Care and ICU beds was 87% and 93% respectively as of January 18. There are 518 COVID patients in the hospital.