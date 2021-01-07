Watch: Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force gives Thursday update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force is set to provide an update on the coronavirus and their response to the outbreak at noon.

The event will be streamed on WREG.com.

The Shelby County Health Department said they are in the process of administering the last doses of their allotment of COVID-19 vaccine received from the state.

In an update released Wednesday, Shelby County Health Director Alisa Haushalter said they have made a request for more vaccine, but, so far, they have not received word on when they will receive more.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 71,728 cases Thursday morning. The health department reported 613 new cases in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday they reported 583 new cases and on Tuesday 390 cases.

There have been 984 deaths. The health department says 31 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The deaths account for 1.4% of all cases in Shelby County. The average age of all those who have died in Shelby County is 74.

While the elderly are most likely to die, health officials say people between 20 and 50 years of age are most likely to get the virus and spread it.

The number of cases considered recovered is 63,985, or 89%. There are 6,759 active cases, which accounts for 9.4%.

Usage of local Acute Care and ICU beds was 94% and 95% respectively as of January 6. There are 661 COVID patients in the hospital.

There is also concern regarding hospital staffing especially with hospitals having medical staff in isolation and quarantine.

On January 5, the Shelby County Health Department also released statistics concerning the leading cause of death in the county. In 2019, heart disease came in as number one with more than 2,000 deaths attributed to the condition followed by cancer with 1,600.

As of this time, COVID will claim the number three spot. By comparison, influenza was number 10 in 2019 with 173 deaths. According to those statistics, covid has proven to be five times deadlier than flu in Shelby County.