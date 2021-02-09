Watch: Presumptive positive case of Brazilian variant found in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials said they have identified a presumptive case of the Brazilian variant in Shelby County.

As with other suspicious lab results, the test is being sent to the state for confirmation. At this time, it is not confirmed as the Brazilian variant.

Previously, the health department said they are investigating a presumptive positive case of the UK variant. They have not yet confirmed that test result either.

It’s not uncommon for a virus to mutate. According to the BBC, the Brazil variant emerged in July 2020 and the UK variant emerged in September. Research suggests that the UK variant is between 30 to 50 percent more infectious, but not more deadly.

It’s believed that the current vaccines being used will help protect the public from the variants, but they could be less effective.

While we wait for the results from the state, health officials said it’s important that everyone continue to take measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19: wash your hands, social distance, wear a masks and quarantine if you get sick.

This is a developing story.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 85,234 total cases and 158 new cases Tuesday morning.

There have been 1,387 deaths. The health department says eight new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cases considered recovered is 80,580 and there are 3,267 known active cases.