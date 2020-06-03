Memphis mayor, activists say they’re committed to making changes in policing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland said Wednesday he is “absolutely committed” to solving the problem of how police treat black residents in the city.

Strickland, flanked by activists Devante Hill and Frank Gottie, spoke to media at I Am A Man Plaza at Clayborn Temple in downtown Memphis, the site where some of the city’s recent protests have staged.

Strickland met with the activists Wednesday, after seven nights of demonstrations.

“I did a lot of listening today,” he said.

The mayor promised concrete action would be taken on the problem. There will be four meetings over the next month.

Hill said it was the beginning of a very long journey for the city. He said he and Gottie would hold city, county and police officials accountable.

“Memphis can be the catalyst for change for the entire world,” Hill said, asking the community to maintain peace.

“What Mr. Hill and Mr. Gottie have done over the past few days has been nothing short of remarkable,” Strickland said, referring to the leadership of mostly peaceful protests in Memphis.