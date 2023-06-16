MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who held up a woman at gunpoint at a walkup ATM in the airport area last month.

In videos released by MPD, you can see the young assailant put a gun to the older woman’s head, and the two struggle over the cash she had just withdrawn from the Orion Federal Credit Union in the 3100 block of Millbranch.

The armed robbery happened around 5 p.m. on May 13. Before the woman is ambushed, you can see her looking around and checking her surroundings. It does appear the woman was hurt.

MPD’s Facebook post about the incident has been shared nearly 6,000 times and has more than 2,300 comments.

“What if that was his grandmother,” said Marian Hurns. “Lord help us all.”

“Y’all will catch him. And the courts will release him. And he’ll do it again,” said Marie Smith.

The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with a Puma logo, white Nike sweats, and tan flip-flops.

He was armed with a gray handgun and left the scene in a 2015 red Hyundai Elantra.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information that can help investigators find him, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.