MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released surveillance video of a violent carjacking Wednesday night outside the Cedar Creek Apartments.

The victim said he was sitting in a black Camry when a dark sedan pulled up beside him.

3300 block of Steve Road

Police said the driver pretended he was entering a gate code when a backseat passenger jumped out of his vehicle, pointed a gun with a flash attachment at the victim, and ordered him to get out of his car.

In the video, you can see a man in a black jacket with a white stripe on the sleeve pull the victim from the Camry after he opens the door.

The victim has his hands above his head as the suspect grabs something from his pocket. After that, the suspect with the gun and another man jump into the victim’s car and leave eastbound on Steve Road.

The suspects are believed to be approximately 18-25 years of age.

If you recognize them or have information that can help police find them, call the Violent Crimes Unit at (901)636-1920 or CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.