WATCH: Local leaders discuss election preparations, safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and other local leaders held a joint news conference on Tuesday discussing election preparations and safety.

Two weeks ago, local leaders participated in an exercise with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to work through scenarios that could potentially arise before, on or after Election Day, and the best way to address them.

While they wouldn’t say what their plans are, leaders said they are confident that they will be able to respond if anything occurs.

As for police, they will be adding extra patrols, but they will not be stationed at polling locations. They encouraged anyone who feels they are being intimidated or prevented from casting their vote to call authorities for help.