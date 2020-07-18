WATCH LIVE: Shelby County Schools hosts virtual 2020 graduation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is set to host a virtual graduation Saturday to honor 2020 seniors.
The virtual ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and will be on Shelby County Schools’ Facebook page and on this post.
Some SCS parents expressed disappointment with the district’s decision to host graduations virtually. The parents said SCS told them earlier this year that there would be in-person ceremonies.
