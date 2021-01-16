Watch LIVE: Nasha the giraffe gives birth at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — After months of anticipation, Nasha has started labor! You’re invited to witness the miracle happening NOW at the Nashville Zoo.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BABY GIRAFFE CAM

Nasha is a 6-year-old Masai giraffe giving birth to her first calf. The gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months so she’s been pregnant since the Fall of 2019.

Baby Giraffe Facts

The calf will likely be around six feet tall

The calf will stand within an hour after birth to drink its mother’s milk

The calf could weigh up to 100 – 150lbs.

The calf will likely run within the first day after birth