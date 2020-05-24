MLGW President comments on outage update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The President and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water spent Sunday afternoon observing crews fixing equipment and restoring power to the area.

Severe storms on Friday knocked out power for more than 52,000 MLGW customers, leaving some in the dark during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young stopped on Homewood Drive, which was one of the hardest his areas in the county according to the utility.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, roughly 4,300 people across the city were still in the dark.

MLGW crews have been working through the weekend to restore power. Approximately 92% of customers whom were impacted by the outages have had power turned back on.

However, MLGW says the most difficult repairs are still underway.