MLGW officials describe city-wide water crisis as “stable” as conditions continue to improve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The boil water advisory across Memphis is still in effect, but MLGW has started working with the state to remove restrictions.

Officials said they believe the end of their issues is near. In order to lift the restrictions, it’s a matter of testing. The utilities company is testing water and working with the state to make sure their system is working like it should.

Officials compared Memphis’ water system to an ailing medical patient. MLGW President JT Young had an encouraging prognosis.

“The patient is now at a point where they’re stable. We’ve seen stability in our system with regards to water pressure,” Young said.

The utilities company still needs to perform tests with the state, to prove water is safe and drinkable across Shelby County. After dealing with about 4,000 breaks across their system during winter weather, it’s taken longer than they would’ve like

“That process for lifting the boil water advisory will hinge upon those tests that are being done now. And you can’t get the adequate testing done until you get all the pressures stabilized,” Young said.

However, the city does have the ability to test their own water quality.

“We’re really lucky that we have that here in Memphis, that we can do our own sampling. That will speed the process up as well,” Nick Newman, MLGW Vice President of Engineering and Operations, said.

And they wouldn’t be reaching out to the state if they weren’t optimistic about the results.

Now that the system is close to full strength, MLGW has started addressing billing concerns for customers.

They encourage residents to carefully examine their bill and reach out if they believe a mistake has been made.

“If someone sees a $50 or $75 sewer fee knowing that they didn’t use that much water, let us know so we can get that taken care of.” Robert Knecht, City of Memphis Director of Public Works, said.

The boil water advisory should be over soon, but MLGW did say it will still ask customers to conserve water if possible after the advisory is lifted, to help make sure the system is stabilized.