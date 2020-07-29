Governor Hutchinson, Commerce Secretary announces Fiocchi of America to build plant in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday morning Fiocchi of America will build a manufacturing plant in Little Rock.
The plant will manufacture ammunition.
According to Governor Asa Hutchinson said this will be a $15 million investment and will create 85 jobs.
LATEST POSTS:
- Oregon governor says federal agents will start leaving Portland
- Screen time and kids: Parents need to worry less about hours logged
- Best Buy to close stores on Thanksgiving
- Authorities: Shelby County leaders’ homes vandalized
- Alzheimer’s blood test in your doctor’s office closer to reality, studies say