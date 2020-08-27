WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — News 5 photojournalist Matt Goins has shared video of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moves through the area. Laura made landfall this morning as a dangerous category four storm.
LATEST STORIES
- DOJ announces federal civil rights investigation into shooting of Jacob Blake
- Federal appeals court sides with student in Virginia transgender bathroom case
- Interview: “There’s a lot of damage.” Man whose home was damaged by Laura explains why he stayed in the storms path
- Another 1 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance benefits last week
- DOJ requests Covid-19 nursing home data from four Democratic-led states and says agency may investigate