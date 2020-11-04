WATCH: Joe Biden to speak as votes continue to be counted

Presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to speak as battleground states continue to count ballots Wednesday.

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Georgia, Nevada, Alaska, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan have not declared a winner between Biden and President Donald Trump.

Some say the counts could take a number of days.

