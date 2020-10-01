WATCH: Governor Hutchinson to release Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force Report

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will release the Arkansas Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force Report Thursday morning.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 10 a.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

LATEST POSTS:

Share this story

Latest News

More News