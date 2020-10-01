WATCH: Governor Hutchinson to release Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force Report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will release the Arkansas Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force Report Thursday morning.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 10 a.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
