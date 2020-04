WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves updates on coronavirus as Mississippi unemployment climbs 8,000%

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves plans update the state about unemployment after claims increased more than 8,000% due to COVID-19.

Wednesday’s press conference begins at 2:30 p.m. WREG will stream it below and on our Facebook page.

Reeves said 46,000 people in Mississippi last week, compared to 37,000 two weeks prior. He said unemployment claims are usually about 1,000 in a week.

That’s a more than 8,000% increase.

Reeves said he plans to address this issue Wednesday in his COVID-19 updates.