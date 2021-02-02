WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves holds Mississippi COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he won't extend an 11 p.m. curfew that was imposed for bars and some restaurants because of the coronavirus.

Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the decision, citing a recent drop in hospitalizations and new cases. The curfew for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol was imposed in November because of a surge in cases and was set to expire on Wednesday.