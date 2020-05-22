Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi Safer at Home order until June

Click here if you cannot view the livestream

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves has extended Mississippi’s Safer at Home order for one more week.

Mississippi’s Safer at Home order will now expire on June 1, 2020, at 8:00 am.

Reeves made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon.

“We cannot ask the people of Mississippi to do more than they are able to do for a sustained period of time. Over the past two weeks, we have steadily opened up more and more of our economy. That is good and right. It is necessary,” Reeves said.

Reeves also announced that outdoor entertainment facilities will be allowed to reopen Monday morning. Schools will also be allowed to open their gyms and weight rooms.

“There are very, very few businesses still closed. There will still be some guidelines in place for businesses—but we will be out of the business of closing down anybody,” Reeves said.

Guidelines for reopening include:

OUTDOOR RECREATIONAL FACILITIES

For businesses/facilities:

Before they can reopen, the entire outdoor park must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom, including areas not open to the public.

All outdoor parks are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Waiting areas and lines must mark spots at least 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing. Employees must be stationed there to make sure social distancing is followed.

No more than 50% of the outdoor park’s capacity.

Outdoor parks must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

Equipment must be rearranged and/or deactivated to ensure at least 6 feet between customers.

All high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.

Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances.

Food services are allowed, following restaurant guidelines under Executive Order No. 1478.

For employees:

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings must be provided to all employees. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.

For customers:

Customers must be screened upon entry into the outdoor park.

Customers must sanitize their hands upon entry and when moving between rides or equipment.

SCHOOLS & SPORTS COMPLEXES

Schools may open weight rooms and training facilities for use by students, following gym guidelines under Executive Order No. 1480.

Team practices at outdoor sports complexes and multi-field complexes and schools’ outdoor practices are allowed to resume, following outdoor recreational activities guidelines under Executive Order No. 1478.

Mississippi is currently reporting 12,624 cases, including 596 deaths. State health officials say 402 new cases and 16 new deaths have been reported since Thursday afternoon.