WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves gives COVID-19 update, addresses shelter-in-place order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Tate Reeves will be giving an update on Mississippi’s response to COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

Friday is the first day of Mississippi’s shelter-in-place order. The order is set to end April 20 at 8 a.m. Reeves issued the order Wednesday, April 1.

“This will not be easy for anyone, but we believe it is the right course of action,” Reeves said Wednesday afternoon. “We believe that this is the right tool at the right time to save lives.”

Mississippi is currently reporting 1,358 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 29 deaths.

