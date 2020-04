MEMPHIS, Tenn. --- Business leaders say Memphis is resilient but the bounce back from COVID-19 may put the city to the test. The Greater Memphis Chamber is trying to help.

The pandemic forced many businesses to close their doors. Others scaled back drastically, leaving a trail of unemployed workers along the way.

“The chamber is starting up a business recovery task force so we can think about how we begin to help businesses get back on their feet so they can get these people employed again,” said Chamber President Beverly Robertson.