WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves declares state of emergency ahead of tropical storms News by: Courtney Anderson Posted: Aug 22, 2020 / 10:01 AM CDT / Updated: Aug 22, 2020 / 10:10 AM CDT JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is declaring a state of emergency ahead of approaching tropical storm systems in the Gulf of Mexico.