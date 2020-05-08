Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi Safer at Home order

Click here to watch the livestream on Facebook.

JACKSON, MISS. — Gov. Tate Reeves extended Mississippi’s Safer at Home order Friday afternoon.

The state’s Safer at Home order was set to expire Monday, May 11. In a release sent Friday, Reeves said he will be extending the state’s order for another two weeks.

The order is now set to end Monday, May 25, at 8:00 AM.

Reeves also announced plans to safely reopen barbershops, salons and gyms. The governor’s office says the governor wants to “restore the livelihoods of the small businesses owners and their employees.”

The governor says the unemployment rate is at the highest it has been since the Great Depression.

“The human cost of another Great Depression is higher than the benefit of broad orders. As we work to re-open our economy, that is not a signal that the threat of the virus is gone,” Reeves said. “It is a shift in strategy because months of making it illegal for small businesses to operate is not sustainable.”

Reeves urged citizens to continue practicing social distancing and being vigilant of their health. Mississippi is currently reporting 9,090 cases, including 409 deaths. There were 404 new cases and 13 new deaths reported Friday.

“To the people of Mississippi: I am asking you—begging you—to exercise your personal responsibility,” said Reeves. “Do not put yourself or others in danger.”

Guidelines for reopening are listed below:

SALONS & BARBERSHOPS:

For businesses:

Before they can reopen, the entire salon or barbershop must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom. After opening, salons and barbershops must be deep-cleaned daily.

All salons and barbershops are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances.

Minimizing person-to-person contact through technology, like mobile or online reservations and contact-less payment, is encouraged.

Salons and barbershops must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

Chairs are to be rearranged to ensure at least 6 feet between each customer and be sanitized after each use by a customer.

Only one customer per employee is allowed in the salon or barbershop at any given time.

For employees:

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.

Employees must also wear disposable gloves and change them between customers, as well as wash their hands between every customer.

All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For customers:

All waiting areas are to remain closed. Customers must wait in their vehicles until their appointment time and they are called for screening before entering.

Customers must sanitize their hands when entering and exiting.

Customers will be screened upon entry, including asking whether they have experienced any symptoms of COVID-19.

Customers must wear a face covering, such as a cloth mask, while inside at all times, unless they’re receiving a service that would be impeded by the covering.

Each customer must be draped with a clean cape, which are to be laundered after each use. A protective neck strip should also be placed around the neck of each customer getting a haircut.

GYMS:

For businesses:

Before they can reopen, the entire gym must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom. After opening, gyms must be deep-cleaned daily.

All gyms are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gyms must close to the public by 10:00 PM each day.

In addition to other gym staff, there must be at least one employee onsite during hours of operation dedicated to wiping down equipment after each use.

All high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.

Exercise machines and equipment must be rearranged and.or deactivated to ensure at least 6 feet between customers.

Gyms must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances and throughout the gym floor.

All common areas must remain closed.

For employees:

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.

All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Every employee on the gym floor must wear disposable gloves to be changed at least once an hour.

For customers:

No more than 30% of the gym’s maximum capacity. Gyms are encouraged to limit customers’ time to a max of 1 hour per day.

Classes or group exercises are allowed with customers maintaining a minimum of a 6-foot distance apart.

Customers must sanitize their hands when entering and exiting the gym and when they move between equipment.