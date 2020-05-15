WATCH: Gov. Tate delivers daily briefing on COVID-19

Click here if you cannot view the livestream

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves will deliver his daily briefing on Mississippi’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday afternoon, Reeves amended his Safer at Home order to reopen tattoo parlors and casinos with new guidelines.

“Our safer-at-home order does not expire until May 25th, but I don’t want to wait if there are things that we can safely do to allow people to return to work,” Reeves said. “It is an effort to affirm that there is no such thing as a nonessential business to those workers who rely on its paycheck for food and shelter.”

Mississippi is currently reporting 10,801 confirmed cases and 493 deaths. State health officials say 318 new cases and 13 new deaths have been reported since Thursday.