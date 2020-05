Click here to watch the livestream on Facebook.

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is addressing the media as Mississippi enters stage two of the governor’s reopening plan.

The second stage of the governor’s plan includes reopening restaurants for in-house dining at 50 percent capacity, opening parks with limited hours and allowing outdoor gathers of up to 20 people.

Bars and bar areas that do not offer food services will remain closed.