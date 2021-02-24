WATCH: Gov. Lee to speak, may address vaccine issues in Shelby County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has scheduled a press briefing for 3 p.m. You can watch it live in the player above.

Asked about the situation regarding wasted COVID-19 vaccines in Shelby County, Lee said he was disappointed but that the state’s main focus was on getting the vaccines into the arms of people in Shelby County.

“We are disappointed at hat happened in Shelby County, but we swiftly took action,” Lee said.

The cityof Memphis is taking over vaccination efforts.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter with the health department said they have already made some personnel changes and are actively looking to review and adopt state policies. The health department is also working closely with the state to finalize a remediation plan.