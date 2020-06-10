Watch: Tennessee to allow limited visitation at long-term care facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that he will sign an order allowing long-term care facilities like nursing homes to allow limited visitation beginning Monday, June 15.

Those facilities had been closed to visitors by the state since March, after some of the first U.S. outbreaks of COVID-19 occurred in nursing homes.

“Our family members, friends, and neighbors in long-term care are our most vulnerable Tennesseans. Even limited visitation options will bring relief and support for residents and visitors alike, as long as we can ensure everyone’s well-being,” Lee said in a statement.

Lee encouraged visitors to get tested for COVID-19 before entering those facilities.

Facilities that choose to re-open to visitors must first meet the following prerequisites:

Testing of all staff and residents at least once, and compliance with applicable regulations regarding weekly staff re-testing;

No new COVID-19 case in residents or staff members in the previous 28 days;

Compliant with Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities regulations and infection control guidelines;

Overall stability of the disease burden present in the community where the facility is located.

Shelby County health officials are battling COVID clusters at several nursing homes and long-term care facilities. More than 40 people have died at those facilities since March.

“Our hope is to said Commissioner Lisa Piercey with the Tennessee Department of Health said the state hopes to balance the need for social interaction at long-term care facilities with providing a safe environment for residents, staff, and visitors.

“We will monitor the implementation of this visitation plan closely, knowing we may need to revert to more protective measures if we start seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases at facilities,” she said in a statement.

Long-term care facilities who meet the prerequisites and allow limited visitation must follow guidelines, which include:

Making appointments prior to visiting and limiting the duration of visits;

Limiting the number of visitors per resident and daily visitors per facility;

Enforcing visitor social distancing and mask requirements; and,

Screening all visitors with symptom and temperature checks immediately upon facility entry.

Long-term care facilities may utilize three options for limited resident visitation to take place:

In an outdoor setting, weather permitting;

Using a visitation booth or protective barrier; and,

A resident’s room if the visitor documents a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to the visit.

Separate provisions for visitation involving accommodations for support for residents with disabilities and other critical assistance or end-of-life care also remain in effect.

