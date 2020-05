MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is expected to make an announcement Friday involving churches in the state.

The briefing begins at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on this post and on WREG’s Facebook page.

Tennessee’s churches have been effectively closed since stay-at-home orders went into effect in the state due to the coronavirus.

As of May 1, Tennessee confirmed 11,891 total COVID-19 cases with 204 deaths.

This story will be updated with developments from Gov. Lee’s briefing.