WATCH: Gov. Lee at press conference mentions ‘tragic situation’ at high school in Knoxville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee began a planned press conference on education funding around 3 p.m. CST Monday with a short remark about the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.

“I want to acknowledge a very difficult and tragic situation we have developing across the state right now in Knoxville,” Lee said. “Austin-East Magnet High School. There’s apparently a school shooting there. I’ve just been informed about that just recently. We don’t have a lot of details about that current situation, but law enforcement will update us appropriately.”

“If for some reason I step out of this, that’s what it will be for.”

As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with Austin East Magnet High School and those school community members who have been affected by the shooting that took place this afternoon. The department stands ready to support. — TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) April 12, 2021