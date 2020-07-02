WATCH: Gov. Bill Lee holds COVID-19 briefing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee is holding a briefing on COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Lee stated he’s considering making wearing masks mandatory in the state, but called it a “targeted approach.”

Tennessee is currently reporting 46,890 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, with 620 deaths, 2,775 hospitalizations and 28,938 recoveries.

The Tennessee Department of Health says 1,575 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported Thursday .