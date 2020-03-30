Governor Bill Lee issues ‘Safer-at-Home’ order for Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has issued a statewide “Safer at Home” executive order, urging people to stay home and stay apart, as well as, ordering the closure of businesses that cannot safely operate.

Lee says this is not a mandated “shelter-in-place” order, but rather a strong urging for residents in non-essential roles to stay at home.

Capitol officials earlier on Monday told News 2 the governor was ready to announce a statewide “shelter-in-place” order.

Governor Lee has been resistant to a statewide order since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of statewide doctors criticized Governor Lee’s attitude toward the pandemic and have been calling for him to do more to protect the citizens of the state.

This story will be updated.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 9 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 10 Bradley 9 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 5 Cheatham 8 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 11 Davidson 364 DeKalb 4 Dickson 12 Dyer 3 Fayette 10 Franklin 5 Gibson 5 Giles 1 Greene 12 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 40 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 4 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 1 Jefferson 5 Johnson 2 Knox 52 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 3 Madison 5 Marion 6 Maury 11 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 13 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 24 Roane 2 Robertson 27 Rutherford 57 Scott 2 Sevier 7 Shelby 396 Smith 1 Sullivan 11 Sumner 164 Tipton 16 Trousdale 3 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 111 Wilson 32 Residents of other states/countries 192 Pending 101 Total Cases – as of (3/30/20) 1,834