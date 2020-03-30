Governor Bill Lee issues ‘Safer-at-Home’ order for Tennessee

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has issued a statewide “Safer at Home” executive order, urging people to stay home and stay apart, as well as, ordering the closure of businesses that cannot safely operate.

Lee says this is not a mandated “shelter-in-place” order, but rather a strong urging for residents in non-essential roles to stay at home.

Capitol officials earlier on Monday told News 2 the governor was ready to announce a statewide “shelter-in-place” order.

Governor Lee has been resistant to a statewide order since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of statewide doctors criticized Governor Lee’s attitude toward the pandemic and have been calling for him to do more to protect the citizens of the state.

This story will be updated.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson9
Bedford1
Benton3
Bledsoe2
Blount10
Bradley9
Campbell4
Cannon2
Carroll5
Cheatham8
Chester3
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland11
Davidson364
DeKalb4
Dickson12
Dyer3
Fayette10
Franklin5
Gibson5
Giles1
Greene12
Grundy2
Hamblen2
Hamilton40
Hardeman1
Hardin1
Hawkins4
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston1
Jefferson5
Johnson2
Knox52
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon3
Madison5
Marion6
Maury11
McMinn3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe3
Montgomery13
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam24
Roane2
Robertson27
Rutherford57
Scott2
Sevier7
Shelby396
Smith1
Sullivan11
Sumner164
Tipton16
Trousdale3
Unicoi1
Union1
Washington14
Wayne1
Weakley1
White1
Williamson111
Wilson32
Residents of other states/countries192
Pending101
Total Cases – as of (3/30/20)1,834

