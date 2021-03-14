WATCH: Former Vice-President Al Gore to speak at Byhalia Pipeline rally

Former U.S. vice President Al Gore addresses delegates during the Leaders in London International Leadership Summit in Central Hall, London, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Vice President Al Gore will speak at the Memphis Community Against the Pipeline rally at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mitchell High School.

To watch the live stream, click here.

