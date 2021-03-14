WATCH: Former Vice-President Al Gore to speak at Byhalia Pipeline rally News by: WREG Web Posted: Mar 14, 2021 / 03:10 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 14, 2021 / 04:37 PM CDT Former U.S. vice President Al Gore addresses delegates during the Leaders in London International Leadership Summit in Central Hall, London, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Sang Tan) MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Vice President Al Gore will speak at the Memphis Community Against the Pipeline rally at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mitchell High School. To watch the live stream, click here. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction