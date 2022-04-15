UPDATE: MPD confirms three officers have been relieved of duty. Their identification has not been released. MPD says no charges have been filed in this incident.

UPDATE: Family attorney Howard Manis, Managing Partner of The Cochran Firm, states three officers have been relieved of duty. One person has been arrested for the shooting but says police refuse to release evidence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of the victim in last week’s fatal Beale Street shooting will address the media Friday morning along with their attorney.

Tacquan Smith, a local rapper and father of four with one on the way, was killed on April 10th as shots rang outside The Green Room on April 10th.

The victim’s mother, Tashia Smith, told WREG earlier this week she watched her son die in her hands.

Tacquan Smith

The family accuses police of firing shots that struck all three victims, ultimately killing Tacquan.

“I know for a fact the police were involved,” Smith said “He fell after police was shooting their guns over their cars. They was shooting recklessly.”

Smith’s family attorney, Howard Manis, is questioning why the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations would not be asked to participate in the investigation.

Memphis Police said the facts released Sunday in a statement still stand and the TBI was not called to investigate since their officers did not fire the fatal shots.

The family also believes not enough is being done to ensure safety and security for those who visit Beale Street on weekends.

Manis stated security is present on Beale Street from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. The family is asking why security checks aren’t conducted after 1 a.m.

Smith was killed around 2:30 a.m.