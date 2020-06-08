WATCH: County Commissioner Tami Sawyer hosts briefing about vehicles driving into protesters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer is hosting a press conference after two men were charged for driving their vehicles into protesters in Midtown on Friday.

Police said two vehicles attempted to run into protesters on Cooper Street.

One man, 26-year-old Beau Albauer, faces charges of reckless endangerment and reckless driving in connection with the incident, according to a warrant. He is not listed as being in jail custody.

Albauer’s charges were felonies at first, but they’ve since been downgraded to misdemeanors.

Another man, 18-year-old Anthony Marcuzzo, was charged Sunday with four counts of reckless endangerment for a separate incident during the same demonstration.

This story is developing and will be updated.