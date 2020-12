‘Tis the Season, Episode 1 of Collage Dance’s 11th performance season is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Enjoy majestic moments from Swan Lake, a holiday-inspired world premiere by Amy Hall Garner and Dream Medley featuring a moving performance by acclaimed tenor Rodrick Dixon.



Witness Collage Dance proudly push the boundaries of ballet.

This event will stream here at 6:30 p.m. Monday