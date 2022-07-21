MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shocking video shows the moment a driver struck a bicyclist in the airport area Thursday afternoon.

Police say the hit-and-run happened on Mill Branch Road near Brooks Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 1:53 p.m.

Dashcam video captured by a witness shows a black vehicle striking a man on a bicycle as it pulled out of a parking lot. The driver and a passenger get out of the vehicle to check on the man.

The man can be seen swinging his bicycle at the driver. The driver and passenger get back into the vehicle as the man approaches them.

The vehicle can then be seen approaching the cyclist again. The man then throws his bicycle at the vehicle and strikes the vehicle with his hand.

As the man picks his bicycle up and starts leaving the scene, the vehicle drives onto the sidewalk and hits him again.

The vehicle then makes a U-turn and speeds away.

Memphis Police say the cyclist was not taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating the incident.