Video: Burglar stuck in ceiling of Parkway Village store for three hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Owners of a Parkway Village convenience store say a burglary crashed through their ceiling in the middle of the night after being stuck there for several hours.

The whole thing was caught on camera at the Z Market on Getwell on May 12. The burglar left with two hats, a can of soda, and a TV, but store owners said he caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to their building.

“The way he came inside I can’t imagine how he came inside,” said Ahmed Mohammed.

Ahmed Mohammed said the burglar didn’t have any tools, and he doesn’t know how he got into the ductwork. He said they were stunned when they looked at the store’s surveillance video and saw he had been stuck in the ceiling with one leg dangling down for about three hours.

“He can’t get down, he can’t get out. So I thought he was sleeping,” said Mohammed.

Eventually, the burglar does fall to the ground and walks around the store, even going up to the counter.

The suspect fits the description of a burglary who broke through the ceiling of a Boost Mobile store less than a mile away on May 2. Memphis police said they have not determined if the two crimes are connected, but Mohammed is convinced the same person committed them.

“Yeah, I think so. He looks exactly the same,” said Mohammed.

Mohammed said he doesn’t know if the burglar has learned his lesson and will try such a daring break-in again, but said he won’t be getting inside the Z Market again.

“Some place else maybe but not here. I closed it good,” said Mohammed.

If you recognize the suspect call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.