WATCH: Bulletproof glass stops robber’s bullet at Whitehaven convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bulletproof glass may have helped save the life of a Whitehaven convenience store clerk who was shot at point-blank by a would-be robber late Tuesday night.

The whole thing was caught on camera at the Mobil gas station at the corner of East Brooks and Millbranch Road just before midnight.

Bulletproof glass nicked by bullet

The victim told police the robber entered the store with a black handgun, placed a yellow bag on the counter and told him to “put some money in the bag.”

The clerk, who was standing behind a bulletproof glass partition, told the suspect he had just started his shift and didn’t have any money.

Thickness of bulletproof glass

Police said the clerk also lifted his shirt to show the robber he was carrying a weapon, and that’s when the robber fired one shot at him.

In the store’s surveillance video released to WREG, you can see the moment the suspect steps back and shoots toward the clerk, and the clerk ducks for cover. While the bulletproof glass stopped the bullet, it did leave behind a mark.

The manager of the Mobil gas station said the clerk was so shaken up by the incident he had to come in and relieve him. He said the clerk took the rest of the week off.

The manager said the clerk had only been working at the convenience store about two months and is now looking for another job.

Police recovered a shell casing, a bullet fragment and the yellow bag left behind by the robber.

Memphis Police also released video of the attempted robbery.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information that can help police you are urged to call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.