WATCH: Bodycam video shows response after Tiger Haven employee was bitten by tiger

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday, we’ve gotten a new look at the response after a Tiger Haven Sanctuary employee was bitten by a tiger.

WATE 6 On Your Side obtained bodycam video from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

The entire video of the woman’s injuries was too graphic to show, but what we were able to show were images of the employee being treated by first responders and the woman, being put in the ambulance.

In it, you can hear a conversation between deputies and the animal sanctuary’s founder.

The founder says the worker was bitten when she was putting out water from outside the fence, and possibly extended her arm after to pet the animal.

Tiger Haven is a nonprofit located in Kingston that’s been in operation since 1991.

The sanctuary has yet to officially comment on the encounter.