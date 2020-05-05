Arkansas governor extends state of emergency orders

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a new executive order extending the state’s emergency orders for 45 days. The original order was due to expire May 21.

The state has recorded 3,496 cases of COVID-19, he said Tuesday, up 38 cases from Monday, with 83 deaths.

Not included in the state’s numbers yet are 92 new cases at FCI Forrest City.

Restrictions on recreational out of state travelers has been lifted for people from non-hotspot areas. Restrictions remain in place for people from New York, New Orleans, etc.