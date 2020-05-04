WATCH: Arkansas governor issues guidance for reopening places of worship

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced new guidelines Monday for churches and other places of worship to reopen in the state.

Hutchinson said online services are still strongly encouraged, but the state was offering guidelines and options for them to reopen. They were not directives, he said.

Among the guidelines, the state is recommending that places of worship refrain from having people come to a common altar for things like communion or blessings. Worship leaders should maintain a 12-foot distance between themselves and their congregation.

A six-foot distance is recommended for people in the congregation, aside from family members, Hutchinson said.