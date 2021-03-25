Waste Pro says it wants to end its contract with Memphis for trash collection after city’s complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Waste Pro, which has faced criticism from Memphis residents and city officials over missed trash collection in parts of the city, says it wants to end its contract with Memphis.

The company said in a statement Friday that it will not participate in a future bid for the contract with the city. The company said it is “open to transitioning the service in a smooth manner.”

“It has been our experience that City staff and other groups do prefer waste collection to be a government responsibility, not a private company’s,” Waste Pro said. “Our experience clearly showed that was not the relationship in the City of Memphis. We did not realize that the relationships with the previous contractor ended in the exact same caustic fashion that exists today.”

Problems pile up for Waste Pro as city looks to take action

Waste Pro services trash collection for parts of Memphis including Cordova and Hickory Hill, but residents have long complained about missed collections, as they also did about Inland Waste, a previous contractor that serviced those areas. Waste Pro took over servicing those areas after the city canceled its contract with Inland Waste in 2018.

Several city council members have called for ending the contract with Waste Pro, and the missed collections had the city’s mayor apologizing to residents. The city’s 311 system logged around 2,000 complaints of missed trash pickup in 30 days, mostly in the areas serviced by Waste Pro.