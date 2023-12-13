WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Families of Israeli-Americans taken hostage by Hamas joined the president at the White House Wednesday, more than two months after the conflict began. They say they’re praying the administration’s efforts pay off.

“We’d love a Christmas miracle,” one family member said. “We would love all of our loved ones to come back and be with us.”

NSC Coordinator For Strategic Communications John Kirby said, “The President was very grateful for the time that they afforded him, and he harbors that hope too.”

The White House says it’s pushing for more pauses in the fighting to bring all eight remaining Americans home, but says a broader ceasefire is not the answer.

“As the president has said, Hamas could release the hostages today and lay down their arms and the war would stop immediately” Kirby continued. “That they haven’t done it, I think speaks volumes.”

But as the death toll inside Gaza continues to rise, the President is also warning Israel they’re starting to lose support on the global stage.

Tuesday, the majority of nations in the U.N. General Assembly voted, demanding a ceasefire. While President Biden is now criticizing Israel’s “indiscriminate military strikes,” the White House is not placing conditions on additional U.S. aid.

“They will act in accordance with the law of armed conflict and do everything that they can to match their intent, which is to minimize civilian casualties” Kirby clarified.

The World Health Organization warns the death toll in Gaza could spike due to harsh conditions and disease. The White House says it is working with Israel to open a direct pathway to Gaza to surge resources inside.