Kamala Harris will make history on DNC’s third night when she accepts official VP nomination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) –On Wednesday, Senator Kamala Harris is expected to accept the Democratic Vice-Presidential nomination — officially becoming the first Black woman on a major party ticket.

The third night of the Democratic National Convention is all about Joe Biden’s second-in-command.

“I am incredibly honored by this responsibility and I am ready to get to work,” says Harris.

Biden’s Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield says the night will showcase Harris and what her role will be in the White House.

“She will set out a vision for a more inclusive nation in which everyone is welcome and given equal opportunity,” says Bedingfield.

Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow says she’ll be cheering as Harris officially accepts the VP nomination, because she knows the country will be in good hands.

“One of the first things she did was come sit down with me and said, ‘Talk to me about the auto industry, talk to me about auto workers, tell me what’s important, tell me what you need in Michigan,” says Stabenow.

And while Harris will headline the night, other high-profile speakers will deliver remarks on the theme: A More Perfect Union — including President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State and 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton.