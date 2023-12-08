WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Hunter Biden now faces new felony charges and is accused of failing to pay more than a million dollars of federal taxes.

“With nine different tax-related charges, three of them are felonies for falsifying returns and for lying,” Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University Law School, John Banzhaf, said.

Between 2016 and 2019, rather than paying taxes, the president’s son allegedly “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle” according to Special Counsel David Weiss. The new charges come after a previous plea deal fell apart.

“Under which he would serve no time, he would get a slap on the wrist, and he would get immunity from all charges,” Banzhaf said.

Banzhaf says a trial could be difficult for the Biden family.

“It will be embarrassing because it involves his episodes with drugs and paid women escorts and so on,” Banzhaf said.

Hunter now faces up to 17 years in prison. But if convicted, Banzhaf expects a lighter sentence.

“It is likely he will spend at least a couple years behind bars in a federal prison, since at this point, they can’t let him off with another slap on the wrist,” Banzhaf said.

Still, Banzhaf says Hunter may have a way out. Federal rules require a special counsel to come from outside the government and that regulation wasn’t followed with this investigation.

“This is to avoid obvious conflict of interest. Weiss is obviously not in that category,” Banzhaf said.

Banzhaf says that rule violation could become a problem for the prosecution.