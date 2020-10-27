Final stretch: Presidential campaigns hit the trail hard in southern states with one week left until Election Day

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Tuesday officially marks one week to go until Election Day and both presidential campaigns hit the trail, focusing on states that are key to a Nov. 3 win.

The current vice president and his predecessor, this year’s Democratic presidential nominee, spent time Tuesday in states that are still up for grabs on Election Day. Vice President Mike Pence visited North Carolina while former Vice President Joe Biden traveled further south to Georgia.

“We need to show America that North Carolina is Trump country,” Pence said during his visit to Greensboro.

The vice president made a pitch for a strong military, an economic recovery and law and order.

Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis joined Pence to rally support for President Donald Trump – and defend his own Senate seat, which he’s fighting to keep next week.

“Put everything on the line to get every member, every Republican up and down the ballot re-elected on Tuesday,” Tillis said.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, Biden focused on what he says could be at risk if things stay the way they are. He highlighted the Trump administration’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This administration has yet to offer a single plan,” Biden said.

Former President Barack Obama was also on the campaign trail stumping for Biden in Orlando, Florida. He defended how a Biden administration would take on the coronavirus.

“He’s not gonna call scientists idiots. He’s not going to host super spreader events at the White House,” Obama said.

President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump was also in Florida on Tuesday for a “Make America Great Again” rally in Sarasota.

First Lady Melania Trump campaigned for her husband in Pennsylvania while President Trump hit Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska.